Missouri Botanical Garden gets $417K in grants for education programs

The Butterfly House and the seed bank were each awarded more than $200,000 for projects and improvements

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden's seed bank and butterfly house will be getting new equipment thanks to a pair of national grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The Missouri Botanical Garden was awarded two grants worth a combined $417,413 to improve the equipment and facilities at the seed bank, which is located at the Shaw Nature Reserve, and the Butterfly House in Faust Park.

The seed bank, which was awarded $215,193, will use the funds to purchase germination incubators and an x-ray machine. The seed bank was established in 2012, and houses more than 1,152 species, 196 of which are endangered.

The data housed in the seed bank is shared with the planet conservation science community as well as the education community.

The Butterfly House will be using the $202,220 grant to create an entomology lab where staff and volunteers can care for the collection of the animals and provide interactive exhibits. The exhibits will focus on the life and conservation of the butterflies and other invertebrates.

The improvements will also include interactive components to the facility and allow it to host virtual field trips.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. Its goal is to advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development.