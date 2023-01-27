Orchid Show returns to Missouri Botanical Garden through February

Through the month of February, thousands of blooming orchids will be on display at the garden's new Emerson Conservatory.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden is bringing back its popular Orchid Show for the first time in three years.

From Jan. 28 through Feb. 26, thousands of orchid blooms will be housed in the garden's new Emerson Conservatory, which opened at the end of last year. The show is included with general admission and is open during the garden's regular hours.

"The show is a once-a-year opportunity to see plants from the Garden’s impressive large and diverse orchid collection," the garden said in a news release. "Different orchid species bloom at different times, so the Orchid Show is constantly changing as new orchids come into bloom and are brought out on display."

Orchid Nights, which offers lighted evening viewings of the blooms for those 21 and older, will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 to 23. Tickets are $15 for garden members and $20 for nonmembers and include one drink ticket.

In addition to orchids, the Emerson Conservatory permanently displays Mediterranean plants, many of which are new species to the garden.

General garden admission costs $14 for adults and $6 for St. Louis City and County residents, with free admission Wednesdays and Saturdays until noon. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under.