Some Missouri cities cancel firework displays, warn residents of drought conditions

Many Missouri cities have postponed their firework displays due to dry conditions.

MISSOURI, USA — Many Mid-Missouri cities have issued burn and firework bans ahead of the Fourth of July due to drought conditions.

Missouri has been affected by the drought with drier-than-normal conditions and lack of rain the past few months.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, more than 94% of Missouri is experiencing some level of drought conditions and nearly 20% of the state is experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Many cities have issued burn bans due to the dry conditions. The burn ban means all outside, open burning is prohibited. Now with the Fourth of July weekend approaching, those same cities have also issued warnings regarding fireworks.

Here's a list of cities that have issued bans:

Cuba

The Cuba Fire Protection District in Crawford County posted on Facebook Friday that they are monitoring the weather conditions ahead of fireworks displays.

"If we do not see enough rainfall to improve ground conditions we will no doubt be making the tough decisions to cancel all fireworks displays," the post said.

They also ask citizens to refrain from setting off any fireworks until there is an improvement in the drought conditions.

Perryville

The chief of police, fire chief and the city of Perryville have issued a no-burn order within the city limits due to the extremely dry conditions. The ban also included recreational fires and fireworks.

The city's annual fireworks display on July 3 has been postponed due to the conditions. The show will be hosted later this year when conditions improve.

Rosebud

The city of Rosebud in Gasconade County has postponed the Rosebud Fireworks display due to the dry conditions and heat. The city rescheduled the display for Sept. 2.

Ste. Genevieve

Ste. Genevieve has issued a burn ban through Tuesday, July 4. The city reminds citizens that fireworks are not allowed within their city limits.

The city will reevaluate the weather conditions on July 5, the post said.

Union

According to a Facebook post, the city of Union's Board of Aldermen has voted to postpone their July 3 firework display at Veterans Memorial Park due to severe drought conditions.

The city and parks department will still host music, food trucks and entertainment on July 3.

Union also advises residents to act responsibly when discharging fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend.