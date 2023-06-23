School bus company wants drivers, pay starts at $26 an hour

Missouri Central School Bus runs over 233 routes, some of which include pick up and drop off for Saint Louis Public Schools.

ST. LOUIS — The wheels on the bus may not go round and round if the Missouri Central School Bus company doesn't find drivers for the upcoming school year.

"We need a good 60-65, but I'll take a 100 if you can," Dione Joyner, Missouri Central School Bus District's HR manager, tells 5 On Your Side. "As of Aug. 1st, their pay goes up to $26 an hour. It is a part-time position but you can get full-time hours."

"I absolutely love what I do," school bus driver Wendell Lewis said. "I'm definitely making a difference, just to see a friendly face when they start their day off, saying good morning, how's your day going and everything for them to come in and have a seat and you know just go to school with a positive attitude."

Wendell said driving a school bus is not too hard: "You got a few buttons here and there that you need to know about, but other than that it's pretty easy."

Missouri Central School Bus will pay for the 40 hours of training required to drive. If you are interested, visit their website.