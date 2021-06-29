Missouri conservation truck stolen in St. Louis County

Police said the truck was stolen sometime between early Friday morning and Monday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a Missouri Department of Conservation truck that was stolen over the weekend.

At around 6:35 a.m. Monday, police responded to a Missouri conservation maintenance garage in 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road for a report of a burglary. Police said the suspects forced their way into the office/garage area.

The suspects stole a pick-up truck that was on the property. The truck is a dark blue 2018 Ford F-150 with Missouri conservation triangular graphics on both the driver and passenger doors. The truck has a conservation license plate of 120125M. The truck also had tools inside when it was stolen.

St. Louis County police said the burglary occurred between Friday, June 25 at around 4:30 a.m. and Monday, June 28 at around 6:30 a.m.