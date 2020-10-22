Missouri COVID-19 relief funds available to reimburse substitute teachers

“The substitute teacher shortage was a challenge our agency was working to address prior to COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s office recently announced a new allocation from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund for people who want to serve or recently began serving as substitutes teachers.

The state’s board of education also recently approved an alternative route for people to get a certificate to serve as a substitute teacher as the coronavirus pandemic continues to help with the shortage of substitute teachers throughout the state.

“The substitute teacher shortage was a challenge our agency was working to address prior to COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “The pandemic has only exacerbated this issue. We are pleased that these additional options are now available to assists schools in providing onsite learning opportunities for Missouri students.”

The new certification route allows people who have a high school diploma or its equivalent to complete a 20-hour online training to be eligible for a substitute certificate. The online training fee is $175 along with a $50 application fee for certification.

According to a release, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) will use the funding to reimburse any individual who has paid the application fee and/or the online training fee from Aug. 18 through Nov. 4.

There is no action required by the substitute teachers to be reimbursed and the payment method used to pay these fees will be automatically credited. Substitute teacher candidates must submit applications and enroll in the online training program by Nov. 4 to be eligible for reimbursement. DESE will then begin processing these reimbursements on Nov. 5, according to a release.

