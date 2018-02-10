ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department has action track chairs available to loan for anyone with disabilities participating in outdoor activities, such as hunting and fishing.

Track chairs are all-terrain wheelchairs that can tackle almost any type of surface. They feature an electric tilt mechanism that allows users to stay level while traversing hills and uneven ground.

One of the volunteers with the Missouri Department of Conservation tried one of the all-terrain wheelchairs at Busch Conservation Area in St. Charles and said he loved it, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

For more information on them

On Tuesday, WalletHub released its list for best and worst cities for people with disabilities. St. Louis ranks among the 10 best cities, coming in at No. 8.

