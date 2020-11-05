Missouri election authorities receiving PPE equipment ahead of June 2 election

“As everyone knows, PPE is in short supply, and we need to keep our Election Judges, volunteers, staff and voters as safe as possible"

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Secretary of State John Ashcroft will visit the St. Charles County Election Authority on May 15 to personally deliver Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies.

The delivery is part of the Missouri Secretary of State's Office's effort to deliver PPE to election authorities across the state in preparation for the June 2 General Municipal Election.

The state will provide enough masks and face shields for all workers as well as hand sanitizer, floor markers and posters encouraging social distancing for all polling locations, according to a St. Charles County press release.

“We are grateful to have these supplies,” St. Charles County Director of Elections Kurt Bahr said in a press release. “As everyone knows, PPE is in short supply, and we need to keep our Election Judges, volunteers, staff and voters as safe as possible. This ensures that we will be able to do so.”

The election, originally scheduled for April 7, was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is now May 20. Military and overseas voters must request a ballot by 5 p.m. on May 29.

In St. Charles County, absentee voting is available at the Election Authority office in St. Peters every weekday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until June 1.