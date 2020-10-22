Missouri finds no mold growth on medical marijuana project that was investigated

According to a release from DHSS, results from the retest all fell "well within acceptable limits for the relevant tests"

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Earlier this week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) launched an investigation after a complaint that medical marijuana purchased in the state contained mold growth.

A spokesperson said the related product batch was retested and the state found no evidence that the product batch presents a health or safety concern.

According to a release from DHSS, results from the retest all fell "well within acceptable limits for the relevant tests" which include microbial screening, including mycotoxin concentration.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the facilities in this investigation,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “Their quick action and willingness to do whatever it takes to ensure patient safety is encouraging.”

The state said while isolated incidents of mold growth will occur, as with any natural product and as is common in other regulated marijuana states, DHSS will continue to take any claim of product safety issues in medical marijuana very seriously and will investigate all credible complaints.

“We encourage all patients to alert us to any concerns they have about any product they purchase. If there are concerns, we would advise that they do not consume any of the product until the situation can be properly investigated,” said Fraker.

On Oct. 20, the state informed more than 200 patients who purchased the product that a complaint was being investigated. Since that time, DHSS has received no other reports of mold in the product.