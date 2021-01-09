Missouri first responders, civilians honored for heroic actions

The civilians include a St. Louis boy who helped save his younger brother after he fell into a pond.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Fifteen first responders and seven civilians, including many from the St. Louis area, received Missouri Public Safety Medals for acts of heroism they performed last year. They were honored during a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Watch the entire ceremony in the video player above.

The civilians include a St. Louis boy who helped save his younger brother after he fell into a pond.

“We are inspired by the actions of these 22 outstanding Missourians," Gov. Parson said. "They acted selflessly, putting the safety of others and protecting the public good above concern for their own wellbeing. We appreciate and honor these first responders and civilians for their courageous actions that ended threats and saved lives during extremely challenging emergencies."

The following public safety officers received a Medal of Valor, the state's highest award for public safety officers:

Jason M. Weggemann and Ronald R. Burgess, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Michael J. Ottolini and Lee Alex Clawson, Jefferson City Police Department

Heather M. Anderson, Springfield Police Department

Jason A. Ashby, Missouri State Highway Patrol

John K. Gresco II, St. Charles County Police Department

Ryan W. Broeker, Devin R. Kitrel and Andrew C. Mattaline, Chesterfield Police Department

The following public safety officers received the Governor's Medal:

Mitchell D. Griffin, Dustin P. Hitchcock and Michael W. Mertz, St. John Police Department

Chad W. Hembree, Woodson Terrace Police Department

Darion Meeks, Kinloch Fire Department

The following civilians received the Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award

Kurtis H. Brown, nominated by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Lendon J. Blanchard, Evan G. Clements and Christopher A. Runion, nominated by Lamar Police Department

Jayden Groves, nominated by St. Louis Fire Department

Miles A. Spandle, nominated by Lee’s Summit Police Department

Brody J. von Brethorst, nominated by Cedar County Sheriff’s Office