Missouri first responders, civilians receive public safety awards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson awarded Missouri Public Safety medals to 11 first responders and six civilians for “heroic and live-saving actions” in 2019.

The awards represent the state’s highest recognition for first responders during critical incidents, according to a press release. The civilians were honored for taking on “harrowing risks” during emergencies to help save lives and support first responders.

“Each year, this award ceremony demonstrates the heroic, life-saving acts our first responders selflessly perform to protect their fellow Missourians,” Parson said. “Today, we honored eleven law enforcement officers and firefighters who bravely risked their lives to save others. Their acts serve as an inspiration and reminder of the risk these public servants take on each and every day.”

Family members and a small number of colleagues were at the awards ceremony.

The medal recipients include:

Medal of Valor: Master Sgt. Shawn M. Dougherty and Corporal Jason C. Kuessner, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop D, for the heroic rescue of a wounded Carter County Deputy Sheriff after he was shot by a gunman. Trooper Keaton L. Ebersold, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Chief Shannon Sherwood, Rock Port Police Department, for quick thinking under duress and life-saving action to rescue a young child, whose life was threatened as she was held hostage. Deputy Thomas M. Buchness, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, for resourcefulness and bravery in rescuing a woman in danger of drowning in swift water conditions. Corporal Christopher S. Robertson, Calverton Park Police Department, for the dramatic rescue of a child and fellow police officer, who had jumped into the icy water of a public pool to rescue the child from drowning.

Governor’s Medal: Battalion Chief Duane K. Greer, Captain Christopher R. Erb Jr., Firefighter Patrick A. Ferguson, Firefighter James J. Fuchs, and Firefighter Joshua A. Roth, St. Louis Fire Department, for the life-saving rescue of four children under age five from a burning residence.

Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award: Jason C. Gamm, Rick L. Shannon and Wesley W. Teague, nominated by the Trenton Police Department, for courageously risking their lives to stop a prisoner’s assault on a police officer, who had been shot by the prisoner during a police transport. Thomas E. Hutsler II, nominated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, for exhibiting tremendous bravery is preventing an armed woman, who had already fired her gun, from entering a motor vehicle license office where she had made threats. James W. Whitley II and Robert J. Whitley, nominated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, for risking their own lives to save the lives of five people who were in a boat that was sinking in the Mississippi River.

