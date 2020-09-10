Missouri first responders, civilians to receive public safety awards

Eleven first responders will receive medals for heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Several first responders and civilians from across Missouri will be receiving medals in a Jefferson City ceremony next week.

Governor Mike Parson will join Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten in presenting 11 first responders with Missouri Public Safety medals for “heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty to protect the public” in 2019.

Parson will also present six civilians with awards for exceptional acts to assist first responders and the public in 2019.

Several Missouri Public Safety medals and awards will be presented including the Medal of Valor, the Governor’s Medal and the Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award.

The ceremony will be held on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. It will be streamed on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.

The medal recipients include: