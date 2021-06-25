Flags to fly at half-staff to honor St. Louis firefighter who died of COVID

Rodney Heard had been with the St. Louis Fire Department for more than 22 years

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered that U.S. and Missouri flags at fire stations statewide will fly at half-staff Monday to honor a St. Louis firefighter who died of COVID-19.

Rodney Heard died June 15. He had been with the St. Louis Fire Department for more than 22 years. He started in 1999 and most recently worked in Support Services, which provides help to the entire department across the city. Heard was 56 years old.

Parson's order announced Friday also calls for flags to fly at half-staff on Monday at the Fire Fighters Memorial and government buildings in the City of St. Louis.

Heard's passing is considered a line-of-duty death after he was exposed to the virus while on the job.

"Firefighter Heard served the people of St. Louis and our state with honor and dignity. He was taken far too soon, but the memory of his courage and devotion to protecting the well-being of others will not be forgotten," Gov. Parson said. "Teresa and I will keep Rodney's friends and families in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn this loss."

BackStoppers announced it will be supporting Heard's family.

“This pandemic has placed a heavy burden on us all – especially our first responders who are serving on the front lines every day,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “Firefighter Heard’s family and all first responders continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.”