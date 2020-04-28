Missouri food stamp benefit increase extended through May

As of March 31, more than 660,000 Missourians receive SNAP benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri food stamp recipients will continue to receive the maximum benefit for their household size through May.

The United States Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service has approved a waiver request from the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) to extend Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits through May.

P-SNAP is part of the Families First Act and allows SNAP recipients to automatically get the maximum benefit for their household size loaded onto their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. Recipients will receive the full amount on the normal date the benefit appears on their EBT card.

As of March 31, more than 660,000 Missourians receive SNAP benefits, the Missouri Department of Social Services said.

“COVID-19 continues to impact low-income Missourians the hardest,” said Acting Missouri DSS Director Jennifer Tidball.

“Many Food Stamp/SNAP households now have even less money coming in which means receiving the maximum Food Stamp benefit may be the only way to keep food on the table. The Department of Social Services is doing all that we can to ensure low-income Missourians have access to good nutrition which is especially important during COVID-19.”

A chart breaking down the maximum benefit amount for families of every size and income level is on the DSS website.

The USDA is working with the Missouri DSS to create Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT, benefits for families with children who are eligible to receive free and reduced-price meals. The benefits will help cover the cost of their meals now that they're eating at home.

Missouri is also currently working on a program that will allow SNAP recipients to use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to make online purchases. The start date hasn't been announced, but DSS anticipates it will roll out sometime in May.