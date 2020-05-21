Missouri food stamp benefit increase extended through June

The USDA also approved Missouri’s waiver request to extend suspension of Food Stamp interviews through June

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved the Department of Social Services waiver request extending Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits through June.

P-SNAP enables Missouri SNAP recipients to receive the maximum Food Stamp/SNAP benefit amount for their household size during a state of emergency, according to a press release.

On the normal date their benefit is loaded onto their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, they will automatically receive the maximum benefit amount.

The USDA also approved Missouri’s waiver request to extend the suspension of Food Stamp interviews through June, the release said.

As of April 30, 360,937 Missouri households received Food Stamp/SNAP benefits.

“Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery plan is helping Missourians get back on their feet and extending P-SNAP benefits through the month of June helps low-income households remain resilient,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “As Missouri recovers and the state of emergency declaration ends, it is very important for Missourians to be aware and be prepared for their SNAP benefits to go back to the normal amount the household is eligible to receive. This means many SNAP households will see a decrease in benefits.”

For more information, click here or call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.