Missouri frogging season begins on June 30

ST. LOUIS — Missouri frogging season is just a hop, skip and a jump away.

From June 30 at sunset through Oct. 31, people with a fishing permit or small-game hunting may catch bullfrogs and green frogs. Children 15 and under and Missouri residents 65 years and older are not required to have a permit, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

The daily limit is eight frogs of both species combined and the possession limit is 16 frogs of both species combined. Only the daily limit may be possessed on waters and bank of waters where frogging, MDC said.

Those who are using a fishing permit can catch frogs by hand, hand net, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing or pole-and-line. A small-game permit allows use of a .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow, or by hand or hand net.

Artificial lights are also permitted for use when frogging.

Make note if you intend to frog well into the night -- the daily limit resets at midnight, and those who caught their daily limit and want to continue after midnight must first remove their previous daily limit from the waters or banks.

Good spots for frogging include ponds, lakes, riverbanks, wetlands and other vegetated waterways. They're more skittish during full moons and easier to get close to during new moons.

MDC's website has more tips on frogging, as well as recipes.