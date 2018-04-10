ST. LOUIS – Girl Scouts from Eastern Missouri will hand out donated treats to thousands of U.S. military men and women who are coming home for the holidays.

Starting on October 6, 15 members of the G.I.R.L.s (Go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, leaders) will go door-to-door with fall product order cards offering customers a chance to fund extraordinary adventures by selling magazine subscriptions as well as nuts and candy.

By participating in the program, #fallproductbosses are learning skills that are essential to leadership, to success and to life: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

The program also helps girls earn money for troop activities, including high adventure challenges offered at the organization’s three camp properties, field trips and service projects. By taking part in the Fall Product Program, Girl Scouts are powering an important community service program called Project Thank You. Through Project Thank You, charitable customers can give a $5 donation to provide one can of nuts or candy to U.S. military men and women. These donations are ultimately distributed through the USO of Missouri.

