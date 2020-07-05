Missouri Gov. Parson giving COVID-19 briefing

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Christine Smith, with Pfizer.

Thursday, Parson toured a grocery store and gardening supply store to see how the businesses are implementing social distancing measures.

The state began to ease restrictions on Monday and is currently in phase one of its reopening plan.

Some counties in our area have also allowed businesses to reopen including Jefferson, St. Charles and Franklin Counties.

St. Louis and St. Louis County officials announced the stay-at-home orders in those jurisdictions will be eased on May 18.

