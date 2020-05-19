Missouri Gov. Parson urges caution ahead of holiday weekend

Across the state, 721 COVID-19 patients are currently in the hospital and 103 patients are on ventilators

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson urged caution ahead of the holiday weekend, reminding people to continue to practice social distancing.

He said the data show the hospitals across the state are not overwhelmed. There are 721 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital and 103 patients are on ventilators.

There have been 11,080 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 616 deaths, as of May 19, according to the state's website.

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers.

The state is currently in phase one of it's "Show Me Strong" Recovery Plan, allowing all businesses across the state to reopen if local leaders agree.

Tuesday Briefing Regarding COVID-19 Tuesday Briefing Regarding COVID-19 Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday, May 19, 2020