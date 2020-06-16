Watch live: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson gives COVID-19 briefing

The state has lifted all restrictions and public health orders

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

"We look forward to getting our economy going again," Parson said.

The state lifted all restrictions and public health orders, starting June 16. However, local officials can still enact stricter regulations.

Parson has asked people to continue to practice social distancing to help reduce the spread of the virus.

As of June 16, there have been 16,414 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 882 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state's website.

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui and Missouri Department of Social Services Acting Director Jennifer Tidball.