Watch live: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson gives briefing on COVID-19, economy

There have been 16,907 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 909 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

There have been 16,907 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 909 deaths, as of June 18, according to the state's website.

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn and Missouri Department of Mental Health Director Mark Stringer.

Earlier this week, the state lifted all restrictions and the health order. Still, Parson has urged people to continue to practice social distancing. Local municipalities can also enforce stricter guidelines.