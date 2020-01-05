Missouri Gov. Mike Parson gives briefing on COVID-19, says state ready to open on Monday

The state's stay-at-home order is in effect through Sunday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

The state is currently under a stay-at-home order through May 3. Parson has laid out his plan for the state to begin reopening on May 4. Some counties in our area including, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles and Franklin, will follow the state's guidelines.

However, St. Louis and St. Louis County are under stay-at-home orders until further notice.