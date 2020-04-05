Missouri Gov. Mike Parson gives COVID-19 briefing on first day of state's reopening

Phase one of the state's reopening plan is underway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson said he is encouraged by the actions of residents and business owners on the first day the state has reopened, saying he and the first lady of Missouri traveled around the state for the first time in weeks.

"Use common sense," Parson said during this briefing Monday afternoon. "Social distance. Make safe, smart and responsible decisions. We have a long way to go."

Parson said he would not mandate people wear masks in public, saying it is up to individuals as to whether they want to wear them and up to businesses if they want to require them.

"It's not government's place to regulate that," he said.

There are 8,891 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 382 deaths, as of May 4.

The state's stay-at-home order expired Sunday and phase one of the state's reopening plan is underway.

Parson has said local jurisdictions can make the restrictions stricter. St. Louis and St. Louis County remain under stay-at-home orders with no end dates.

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.