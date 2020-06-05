Missouri Gov. Parson gives COVID-19 briefing

The briefing is expected to begin at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

As of May 5, there have been a total of 9,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 403 deaths.

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

Phase one of the state's reopening plan began Monday. Many municipalities in our area have already allowed businesses to open including St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin Counties.

St. Louis and St. Louis County officials announced Tuesday restrictions in those jurisdictions will begin to ease on May 18.