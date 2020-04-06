Watch live: Missouri Gov. Parson holds COVID-19 briefing

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

There have been 14,057 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 786 deaths, as of June 4, according to the state's website.

Parson said during his briefing Wednesday that the state is testing an average of 8,000 people per day. One day last week, the state tested 11,000 people.

The governor also said both the state's positivity rate and number of new hospital admissions show downward trends.

Also joining Parson at the briefing is Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon and Missouri National Guard Brigadier General Levon Cumpton.