Missouri Gov. Mike Parson holds briefing on COVID-19, protests

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson and other officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

As of June 3, there have been 13,575 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 783 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state's website.

Texting has increased across the state, with the state averaging 8,000 tests per day, Parson said. The positivity rate is hovering around 6.5%, down from about 10% at the height of the pandemic.

However, Parson said he is not considering moving into the next phase of reopening.

"We just need to see where are at for a little bit," he said.

Parson also praised the work of law enforcement officers and also thanked protesters for honoring the curfew during a "peaceful night."

More than 1,000 Missouri National Guard troops are helping local law enforcement departments as they work to keep the peace and protect protesters who are legally exercising their First Amendment rights, Parson said.

Also joining Parson at the briefing is Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.

This afternoon, I will give another press briefing on Facebook LIVE at 3pm.@HealthyLivingMo Director Dr. Randall Williams will join me today. pic.twitter.com/nBKspJApC4 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 3, 2020