Missouri Gov. Parson to resume full schedule next week after COVID-19 diagnosis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson will remain in isolation through the end of the week, but will resume their full schedules on Monday, the governor said during a briefing Wednesday.

Parson said he has not experienced any symptoms since he was diagnosed with the virus last week. Teresa, who had experienced mild symptoms, is now symptom-free. She remains in Bolivar, while the governor is working in isolation at the Governor's Mansion.

"Teresa and I are so grateful that we are two of over 100,000-plus Missourians who have recovered and we are thankful to everyone for their thoughts and their prayers," Parson said.

The governor said he is expanding COVID-19 testing capabilities in the state with the saliva-based test developed at Washington University and recently approved by the FDA.

The state has purchased machines that will be placed in various regions: southwest, southeast and central Missouri and the Kansas City area.

"This is very technical piece of equipment that will require proper infrastructure and trained personnel in order to operate," Parson sad. "So we are having conversations as we speak to start the process and deploy this technology as quickly as possible."

The state will also receive about 120,000 rapid tests from the federal government this week. Parson said he expects to have 2 million tests by the end of the year.