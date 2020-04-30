x
Missouri Gov. Parson gave briefing on COVID-19 response

The state is under a stay-at-home order until May 3
Credit: KSDK / AP Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials gave a briefing of the state's COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.

Joining Parson at the briefing were Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

The state is currently under a stay-at-home order through May 3. On May 4, many counties across the state will reopen and Parson has laid out the guidelines for phase one of reopening.

However, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page have said they will not rescind the stay-at-home orders in their respective jurisdictions.

Thursday Briefing Regarding COVID-19

Thursday Briefing Regarding COVID-19

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Thursday, April 30, 2020

