Missouri Gov. Parson says state is ready to open, St. Louis Mayor Krewson says it's too soon

There are 7,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 314 deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson said data show the state is indeed ready to start reopening. However, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said it is too soon for the city to reopen.

During his briefing Tuesday, Parson said the state reached peak hospitalizations on April 7 with 1,242 cases. And the state's total number of COVID-19 cases -- 7,303 as of April 28 -- includes cases from March 7.

"This number is important because it shows how much strain COVID-19 is placing on our health care system," Parson said. "Currently, Missouri's health care system is not overwhelmed."

Additionally, more than 1,100 ventilators are available and that does not include the state's stockpile.

"All businesses can open starting on May 4 as long as social distancing guidelines outlined in our reopening order are followed," Parson said.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she spoke with Gov. Parson and other mayors in Missouri Tuesday afternoon and said she will not lift the city's mandatory stay-at-home order. She wrote on Twitter that the city, St. Louis County and St. Charles County make up more than two-thirds of the state's cases.

"I don't believe this out to be a 'one size fits all' issue," she wrote. "And while we certainly hope we're either on -- or reaching -- the crest of our #COVID19 cases, we need to see at least 14 days of a sustained decrease."

Parson also invited representatives from different economic sectors including manufacturing, restaurants and the Missouri Chamber.

The president of the Missouri Chamber, Dan Mehan, said his organization's research shows businesses will lose about a quarter of their revenue this year and 15% of businesses will go out of business.

"These are staggering numbers, but we believe if we come together, we can turn this around," Mehan said.

