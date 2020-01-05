Missouri Gov. Parson says state ready to open on Monday

The state's stay-at-home order is in effect through Sunday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson said the state is ready to open Monday, but urged Missourians to be careful and continue to practice social distancing.

"As Monday approaches, I know many people are excited, but I want to remind everyone that this is not the flip of a switch," he said during his briefing Friday afternoon. "Coronavirus is not gone."

Parson said, starting Monday, he plans to travel around the state for the first time in weeks.

The governor laid out the first phase of the "Show Me Strong Recovery Plan" earlier this week. Although businesses across the state will be able to open, they will have to follow various restrictions depending on their size and type of business, including limiting capacity and having employees wear personal protective equipment.

The state's stay-at-home order expires on May 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Some counties in our area including, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles and Franklin, will follow the state's guidelines.

Parson has said that local authorities can be "stricter" with their guidelines. St. Louis and St. Louis County are under stay-at-home orders until further notice. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday that he plans to announce a timeline for reopening the county. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has said the city and county are working together, so the orders are in sync.

Also joining Parson at the briefing were Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

Watch Parson's briefing here:

