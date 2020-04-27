Missouri Gov. Parson to announce reopening plans on Monday

Gov. Parson will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Monday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he will announce a plan on April 27 to reopen Missouri.

Gov. Parson posted on Twitter that he will announce a plan to reopen the state using President Trump’s guidelines for opening up America again along with conversations with local county and city government.

“Our plan is deliberate and data-driven with two initial phases intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while returning Missouri to a new normal,” Gov. Parson wrote on Twitter.

“While we must be prepared for a slow and steady road to recovery, we are positive about the future and confident that we will come back stronger than ever before.

I look forward to seeing Missourians safe, healthy, and BACK TO WORK.”

On April 24, Gov. Parson said the state will reopen gradually next month.

"We are moving forward with our plan to reopen the state on Monday, May 4," Parson said during his briefing on Friday.

On Sunday, Missouri surpassed 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The health department reported 171 new cases and one new death.

From April 19 to April 23, the state reported an increase of fewer than 200 new cases each day.

