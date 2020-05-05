Watch live: Missouri Gov. Parson gives COVID-19 briefing

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

There are 8,950 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 384 deaths, as of May 4.

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

The state is in phase one of its reopening plan, which began Monday.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to release a timeline Wednesday for the reopening of the county.