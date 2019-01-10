ST. LOUIS — Governor Parson has denied clemency for convicted killer Russell Bucklew, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

Bucklew is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 1.

Last week, attorneys for Bucklew said the tracheostomy tube he relies on to breathe increases the risk of a ‘grotesque execution process.’

According to the Associated Press, Bucklew suffers from cavernous hemangioma, which causes blood-filled tumors in his head, neck and throat. Twice before, in 2014 and 2018, he's been within hours of execution, only to get last-minute reprieves from the U.S. Supreme Court amid concerns about how his body would react to Missouri's execution drug, a single dose of pentobarbital.

Bucklew killed Michael Sanders in 1996. According to court records, Bucklew's ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Pruitt, had moved in with Sanders in Cape Girardeau. Bucklew killed Sanders in front of Pruitt, her two daughters and Sanders' two sons. He handcuffed and beat Pruitt, drove her to a secluded area and raped her.

After a state trooper spotted the car, Bucklew shot at the trooper but missed. Bucklew later escaped from jail, hid in the home of Pruitt's mother and beat her with a hammer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

