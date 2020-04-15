JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he will address the state's stay-at-home order on Thursday and his administration is in the beginning stages of looking at plans to reopen the state.

"Tomorrow, we will address the Missouri stay-at-home order after a number of conversations with local elected officials and other governors," Parson said during a briefing Wednesday afternoon. "We will also begin looking at a plan to reopen Missouri. That said, I want to ensure everyone that public health remains our number one priority.

"Once testing is where it needs to be, then we can open the state back up. Until that time comes, it is critical that everyone continues to follow the Missouri stay-at-home order especially in the next couple weeks."

Parson did not indicate whether he is considering extending the current order or if he will allow it to expire. He made the remarks at the end of his briefing, which is broadcast on his Facebook page. Since news reporters can only submit questions in advance, there was no opportunity to ask questions about the order.

The state's order went into effect on April 6 and is scheduled to end on April 24.

"I'm asking all Missourians to step up," Parson said. "The next two weeks will decide what decisions we make for the future of this state. I am cautiously optimistic that we are on the curve."

Already, local officials have indicated they would extend their orders. On Wednesday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the stay-at-home orders in the city and county will likely be extended, though neither provided a date. Krewson said she is consulting with Page.

