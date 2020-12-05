Watch live: Missouri Gov. Parson announces 'Recovery MO' campaign

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

As of May 12, there have been a total of 10,196 confirmed cases and 526 deaths due to COVID-19.

Also joining Parson at the briefing are Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon.

The state is currently in phase one of its reopening plan, meaning businesses across the state are allowed to reopen if local officials agree.

St. Louis and St. Louis County are still under stay-at-home orders. Restrictions will be eased starting May 18.