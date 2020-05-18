Missouri Gov. Parson gives COVID-19 briefing

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19. Parson is streaming the briefing on his Facebook page.

There have been 10,789 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 594 deaths, as of May 17, according to the state's website.

Also joining Parson at the briefing is Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.

The state is currently in phase one of it's "Show Me Strong" Recovery Plan, allowing all businesses across the state to reopen if local leaders agree.