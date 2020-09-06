Watch live: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson gives briefing on COVID-19, protests

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19. Parson is also expected to address the protests that have been occurring across the state in response to the death of George Floyd.

There have been 14,913 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 840 deaths, as of June 9, according to the state's website.

The state is currently in phase one of it's "Show Me Strong" Recovery Plan, allowing all businesses across the state to reopen if local leaders agree. This phase was extended until June 15.

Parson said he will announce more details during his briefing on Thursday about potentially moving into the next phase.

Protests response

The governor also said members of the Missouri National Guard who had been sent to Washington are now back.

Also joining Parson at the briefing is Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.