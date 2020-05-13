Missouri Gov. Parson gives COVID-19 briefing

There have been a total of 10,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 542 people have died

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials are giving a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19.

There have been a total of 10,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 542 people have died, according to data published on the state's website on May 13.

Parson said he wanted to reiterate the total is cumulative cases, not current cases. He said all but about 9% of the people have recovered.

The state is currently in phase 1 of its reopening plan, so businesses across the state are allowed to open if their local leaders agree.

St. Louis and St. Louis County are currently under stay-at-home orders; restrictions will begin to ease May 18.

Earlier Wednesday, Parson posted on Twitter that he visited with the Missouri National Guard, who have been conducting medical screenings of people entering government facilities.