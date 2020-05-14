More remdesivir coming to Missouri to treat COVID-19 patients

Another 1,800 vials of the drug are expected to arrive soon, enough to treat all patients who need it

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Another shipment of remdesivir, a drug used to treat patients with COVID-19, is coming to Missouri.

The 1,800 vials will be enough for all of the patients who need it, Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said during the state's COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon.

"Everybody's going to get it," Williams said. "We will have enough to give it to everybody."

Williams said he has been in contact with the Missouri Hospital Association, which has identified patients across the state who would benefit from the treatment.

When the vials arrive, either Friday or Saturday, Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers will drive them to hospitals across the state and hand-deliver them.

The state received a shipment of about 4,000 vials earlier this week.

The drug's manufacturer, Gilead, gave the remdesivir to the federal government to distribute among the states.

As of May 13, there have been a total of 10,142 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Missouri and 542 deaths, according to the state's website.

The state is currently in phase one of its reopening plan, which means businesses across the state are allowed to open as long as local leaders agree.

Some counties in the area, including St. Charles, Jefferson, Franklin and Lincoln, have already reopened.

St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin to ease restrictions on May 18.