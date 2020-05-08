'There is no one-size-fits all approach' | Gov. Parson meets with educators across the state about reopening plans

The governor said every school district will look different based on the needs of its students and community

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson met with educators from across the state to talk about their plans for this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last week, Gov. Parson met with educators and administrators in the Jefferson City, Neosho, Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Northeast Missouri regions.

“We are very grateful for the hard work of our superintendents, administrators, teachers, and all school staff members to prepare for the upcoming school year,” Gov. Parson said. “It was encouraging to hear about their plans to resume teaching, whether that be onsite classes, virtual learning, or a hybrid of both.”

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Every school district will look different based on the needs of its students and community,” Gov. Parson continued.

In a press release, the governor’s office said it has worked closely with the Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to address key questions on school reopening.

On Monday, DESE and DHSS released updated school reopening guidance addressing more frequently asked questions for the upcoming school year.

The document includes information on strategies Missouri schools should be prepared to address upon reopening, including what to do if a student or staff member becomes symptomatic at school, how to handle positive cases of COVID-19 in the school community and how to best prepare to assist local health officials with contact identification and tracing.

More than one million cloth masks have been made available through the state’s emergency management agency, the governor’s office said.

The governor’s office said $7.5 million of the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund has been allocated to a cost-share program with local counties to help schools cover the costs of PPE as well as cleaning and medical supplies for school buildings and buses.

“As we move forward with this school year, we remain focused on the health and safety of our students, school staff, and communities as a whole,” Gov. Parson said.