Missouri State Highway Patrol offers 'unprecedented look' into its department

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol launched a new portal that the organization said will give the public an "unprecedented look" at information surrounding incidents like traffic stops and use of force.

"We know that accreditation, core values, community policing, service, and protection are only words until you see how we apply them every day during every contact," said MSHP Colonel Eric Olson in a news release Monday. "Our Show-Me Integrity portal provides insight into policies, training, and important functions, as well as related statistics. Please visit the portal and learn more about your Missouri State Highway Patrol."

The Show-Me Integrity Portal has nine sections for people to explore.

Traffic crashes

Use of force

Pursuits

Traffic stops

Training

Outreach

Policy

Accountability

Careers

For example, when people click on the use of force section, there are statistics that show how many use of force reports there have been from 2015-2019 and what methods officers have used in those reports. In 2019, MSHP officers used a "body part" in 52% of use of force reports.

The traffic crash tab shows statistics about crashes, links to request a crash report, crash map and other features. Last year, troopers worked about 35,000 crashes, about the same number from 2015-2018.

And over the past five years, troopers averaged more than 364,179 traffic stops per year, according to the portal. It also breaks down the traffic stops by race.