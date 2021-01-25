x
Local News

Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper injured in crash in St. Louis County

The trooper is expected to be OK. The trooper's vehicle had to be towed away from the scene
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries after a crash in south St. Louis County Sunday night.

A spokesman from the highway patrol said the trooper was seated in a patrol car near the intersection of Tesson Ferry Road and Lindbergh Boulevard. At around 7 p.m., the car was struck.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The trooper is expected to be OK. The trooper's vehicle had to be towed away from the scene.

The intersection was closed for an investigation. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

