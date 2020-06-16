Missouri Historical Society hosting 2 events for Juneteenth

The historical society is hosting a live program and a scavenger hunt bike ride in celebration of the holiday

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Historical Society is hosting a live program and a scavenger hunt this week in commemoration of Juneteenth.

The holiday, also known as Freedom Day, celebrates the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people in the United States were free. Though the Emancipation Proclamation had been made more than two years prior, enforcement hadn't been completed until that day.

On Tuesday, June 16, the historical society will host an STL History Live program titled "Unfinished Liberation: Juneteenth, Then and Now." Saint Louis University Director of African American Studies Chris Tinson will explore the memory, history and legacy of Juneteenth, as well as its relevance to modern struggles for justice.

Those who are interested can join the program through Zoom at 11 a.m.

From June 20-30, the historical society will host a trail ride and scavenger hunt in partnership with Trailnet, 4thVille, Black Girls do Bike and GirlTrek. The event is usually a social community ride, but do to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a scavenger hunt you can complete on your own.

Participants can download a free app and use the map and clues to find points of interest and learn about their historical significance.

"It’s no substitute for an actual group ride, but it still allows us to bring the history of our community to you and your bike," said the event page. "And there’s a bonus: You can ride, walk, roller skate or cartwheel the route! It’s up to you. Just have fun."

The price of the ride is free for members and $10 for non-members.

To learn more about Juneteenth, visit the Missouri Historical Society's website.