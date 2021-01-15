Missouri House cancels session due to rising COVID-19 cases

Next week's session has been canceled after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the building, according to a statement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House of Representatives canceled next week's session due to rising COVID-19 cases in the building, according to a statement.

House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-O’Fallon, and Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, issued the following statement Thursday night:

“Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the building, we are exercising an abundance of caution to protect members, staff, and visitors by canceling session next week. Our goal is to return to work the following week.”

Earlier this week, House members voted down a proposal where lawmakers would be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. It's currently optional.