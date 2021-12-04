Missouri, Illinois get a C- on White House's infrastructure report card

According to the reports for Illinois and Missouri drawn from an array of private and public data, the states have "suffered from a systemic lack of investment"

ST. LOUIS — The White House released its infrastructure "report cards" for each state Monday, and Illinois and Missouri both received a C-minus.

The state-by-state breakdowns of infrastructure needs are part of a push for the American Jobs Plan, President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. The reports paint a bleak outlook of the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability.

According to the reports for Illinois and Missouri drawn from an array of private and public data, the states have "suffered from a systemic lack of investment." However, their overall scores are fairly average; the majority of states received C or C-minus grades. The highest grade went to Utah, with a C-plus. The lowest grade, a D-minus, went to the territory of Puerto Rico.

Here are a few findings from the report:

There are 7,576 miles of Missouri highway and 6,218 miles of Illinois highway in poor condition. The calculated cost drivers pay for driving on roads in need of repair was $743 a year for Missouri and $609 a year for Illinois.

Non-white households were 1.9 times more likely to commute via public transportation than white households in Illinois and 10 times more likely to do so in Missouri.

In the past 10 years, the report said "extreme weather events" have cost Missouri up to $20 billion and have cost Illinois up to $50 billion.

343,000 renters in Missouri and 765,000 renters in Illinois are "rent-burdened," meaning they have to spend more than 30% of their income on rent.

Eighteen percent of Missourians and 7% of Illinoisans live in areas without minimally acceptable broadband speeds, and 50% of Missourians and 62% of Illinoisans only have one provider to choose from.

Biden is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon with Republican and Democratic lawmakers and can use the state summaries to argue that his plan would help meet the needs of their constituents.

Biden's plan includes services like caregiving and childcare. These "social infrastructure" line items have come under attack by Republicans who call it an attempt to advance a liberal agenda.