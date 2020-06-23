Missouri job centers begin reopening to public

Virtual services are still available in St. Louis, St. Charles and Springfield

ST. LOUIS — Several job centers in Missouri are starting to reopen to the public after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northwest Crossing Job Center in St. Louis County opened on June 15 and the St. Charles Job Center opened on June 17.

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment began in-person services this week, by appointment only, according to a press release. It plans to reopen to walk-ins on July 6.

More job centers across the state will reopen in the coming weeks as part of the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development’s Return Strong initiative.

The initiative is focused on the safe and responsible reopening of Missouri’s public workforce system, the release said.

Staff at the job centers are prepared to assist with training opportunities, career services, resume writing and required unemployment job searches.

Social distancing and other health guidelines will be in place at the centers for the safety of staff and visitors.

Those seeking jobs and displaced workers can still access services by phone at 1-888-728-5627 or online by clicking here.