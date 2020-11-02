COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A K9 officer with Missouri State Highway Patrol helped seize 45 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

MSHP stopped a car along Interstate 70 in Cooper County for speeding and lane violations. Forty-five pounds of marijuana was found inside a suitcase and plastic totes, along with ecstasy and other pills.

Cooper County is more than two hours west of St. Louis.

“Fact. I’ve never found a suitcase that held any suits,” MSHP quoted K9 Rony on Twitter.

MSHP often shares stories of K9s making large drug busts. Just last week, K9 Rony found more than 200 pounds of marijuana and three stolen guns during two traffic stops.

