13 people died in traffic crashes in Missouri during Labor Day Weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol released numbers for traffic crashes and fatalities over the Labor Day weekend.

The counting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 7.

MSHP said 13 people died in traffic crashes across the state over the weekend. During the holiday weekend last year, there were nine fatalities.

This year’s traffic statistics:

Crashes – 274

Injuries – 124

Fatalities – 13

DWI – 145

Drug Arrests – 89

Boating statistics:

Crashes – 15

Injuries – 6

Fatalities – 0

BWI – 7

Drownings – 0

Drug Arrests – 12

On Friday, Jason Olliges, of St. Louis, died in a 4-wheeler accident near Goose Creek Lake. His 3-year-old son was a passenger on the 4-wheeler and suffered serious injuries.

On Saturday, Christopher Jones, of Ferguson, died when he swerved to avoid striking a car and struck another car head-on. The crash happened on Lindbergh Boulevard.

Eighteen-year-old Dav'Yon D. Horton, of Florissant, died when he was struck by a car. He was struck on Lewis and Clark Boulevard at Sunbeam Lane.

Traffic statistics for 2019:

Crashes –284

Injuries – 118

Fatalities – 9

DWI – 115

Boating statistics for 2019: