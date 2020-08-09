13 people died in traffic crashes in Missouri during Labor Day Weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol released numbers for traffic crashes and fatalities over the Labor Day weekend.
The counting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 7.
MSHP said 13 people died in traffic crashes across the state over the weekend. During the holiday weekend last year, there were nine fatalities.
This year’s traffic statistics:
- Crashes – 274
- Injuries – 124
- Fatalities – 13
- DWI – 145
- Drug Arrests – 89
Boating statistics:
- Crashes – 15
- Injuries – 6
- Fatalities – 0
- BWI – 7
- Drownings – 0
- Drug Arrests – 12
On Friday, Jason Olliges, of St. Louis, died in a 4-wheeler accident near Goose Creek Lake. His 3-year-old son was a passenger on the 4-wheeler and suffered serious injuries.
On Saturday, Christopher Jones, of Ferguson, died when he swerved to avoid striking a car and struck another car head-on. The crash happened on Lindbergh Boulevard.
Eighteen-year-old Dav'Yon D. Horton, of Florissant, died when he was struck by a car. He was struck on Lewis and Clark Boulevard at Sunbeam Lane.
Traffic statistics for 2019:
- Crashes –284
- Injuries – 118
- Fatalities – 9
- DWI – 115
Boating statistics for 2019:
- Crashes – 11
- Injuries – 4
- Fatalities – 0
- BWI – 10
- Drownings – 0