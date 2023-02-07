Woman wins $1M on scratchers ticket sold in St. Louis

The woman said she was "just feeling lucky" and was shocked and excited to learn she had won a $1 million prize.

ST. LOUIS — A woman who purchased a "Millionaire Blowout" scratchers ticket in St. Louis won a $1 million prize.

The ticket was purchased at Mitchell’s Package Liquor & Convenience located at 4674 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in St. Louis.

The woman said she was "just feeling lucky" and was shocked and excited to learn she had won a $1 million prize, according to a news release from Missouri Lottery.

The woman said she planned to invite her whole family to celebrate with her, the release said.

"Millionaire Blowout" is Missouri Lottery's first $50 game. There is currently more than $173.3 million in unclaimed "Millionaire Blowout" prize money, according to the release.

Unclaimed prize money includes nine $1 million prizes and two $5 million top prizes, the release said.