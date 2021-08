Kegri Ilu, 32, was walking along a boat dock in Darby Hollow Cove when he slipped and fell into the water and did not resurface

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A man from western Missouri drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, authorities said.

Kegri Ilu, 32, of Warrensburg, was walking along a boat dock in Darby Hollow Cove when he slipped and fell Sunday night into the water and did not resurface, Springfield television station KYTV reported.